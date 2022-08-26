Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

A beloved Gilmore Girls star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!

Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.

Abdoo will play Paula, according to the network, "a no nonsense veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which comes to use Woodstone Mansion as a shooting location."

The actress, who also plays Deborah Vance's (Jean Smart) estate manager Josefina on HBO Max's Hacks, uncovered a very serendipitous connection to Ghosts star Rose McIver while filming the show.

"A couple of Roses!" Abdoo wrote on Instagram Aug. 19 accompanied by two photos with McIver. "I went all the way to Montreal, Quebec to work on Ghosts to discover this beautiful talented Rose @imrosemciver & I are neighbors in LA & took the same fabulous zumba classes."