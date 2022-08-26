The Fate of Netflix's Resident Evil Revealed

We won't be returning to New Raccoon City anytime soon.
Netflix's Resident Evil series has not been renewed after just one season, Deadline reports. The show, which debuted on July 14, was loosely based on the popular video game series of the same name, but did not have a strong showing on Netflix's Top 10.
Resident Evil, starring Ella Balinska, Paola Núñez, Lance Reddick and Adeline Rudolph, alternates between two timelines—one following Jade (Balinska) and her sister Billie (Rudolph) as they discover the dark secrets of their father and the villainous Umbrella Corporation, and the other 14 years later as Jade tries to survive the apocalypse.
The Resident Evil games were previously adapted by Paul W.S. Anderson into a movie series. His six films, which came out from 2002 to 2016, starred Milla Jovovich as Alice, a covert operative who battles the Umbrella Corporation. Netflix also previously adapted the Resident Evil games into a 2021 animated series called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.
But the series promised to be different from the adaptations and video games, including the newest one, 2021's Resident Evil Village
"The games are our backstory," showunner Andrew Dabb told Entertainment Weekly in May. "We may not get there until season five, but it is in our world. As we're moving ahead and talking about scripts for season two, the Village is a resource we can draw on."
Let's hope the streamer chooses to renew the show at some point, so we can get to see those scripts.
