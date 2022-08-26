Sentebale CEO Richard Miller Shares How Fatherhood Has Changed Prince Harry

Prince Harry's passion for doing good has only grown since becoming a dad.
The Duke of Sussex, who serves as co-founder of Sentebale, a charitable organization that supports children and young adults in South Africa who have been impacted by AIDS/HIV, has been known to lead a life helping others.
And as Sentebale's CEO Richard Miller exclusively tells E! News, while Prince Harry has "always been passionate about children and young people," becoming a parent to 3-year-old son Archie Harrison, and 14-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana—who he shares with wife Meghan Markle—has impacted the weight of his charitable work.
"Now that he's a father, I guess it means even more to him," Richard said. "And it's something that he's always been dedicated to and he has great relationship and connection with children and it's something that he's motivated by."
And that motivation spills into Prince Harry's qualities as a leader and a team player. Prince Harry took part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen, Colo. on Aug. 25. According to Richard, the 37-year-old gives hands-on commitment to Sentebale both on and off the polo pitch.
"Because he's been involved since the beginning, he knows a lot of our staff personally and will reach out to them and give them words of encouragement," Richard said. "And they can see that he's willing to do things for the charity and play polo matches, and this year or last year he gave us one and a half million dollars."
He continued, "It's not just something he talks about. He actually puts his action into commitment and puts his own words into action and commitment."
While fatherhood has impacted Prince Harry's outlook on his charitable efforts, Richard notes that it was his mother, Princess Diana, who inspired this noble work.
"Sentebale means 'forget-me-not' in Lesotho and the charity is set up in memory of Princess Diana and Prince Seeiso's mother who both passed away," he explained. "And forget-me-not was also Princess Diana's favorite flower."
Reflecting on Princess Diana's passion for HIV/AIDS advocacy, Richard shared, "Harry picked that up and continued to speak out publicly to bring awareness to the issue and to make sure people don't forget the battle isn't over."