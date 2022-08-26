Jennifer Lopez Proves She "Can't Get Enough" of Ben Affleck by Serenading Him at Wedding

Dear Ben, this song is for you.
Jennifer Lopez took to the dance floor during her Georgia wedding on Aug. 20 to serenade husband Ben Affleck with a new song. As seen in a video published by TMZ, the Marry Me actress was joined by a group of backup dancers as she performed to the actor, who sat in a chair a few feet away from his bride.
Dressed in a pearly Ralph Lauren wedding gown, J.Lo sung about how she "can't get enough" of a passionate love with an everlasting flame while pointing to Ben.
Jennifer and Ben tied the knot for a second time at the Argo actor's Georgia estate. The multi-day affair came more than a month after the couple had legally wed in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.
Jennifer shared details about their first nuptials though her "On The JLo" newsletter, writing, "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
She continued, "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with."
Following their latest ceremony, the couple jetted off to their honeymoon in Italy. On Aug. 23, the newlyweds were spotted enjoying a night out on Lake Como, with Ben holding her hand Jennifer's hand as she stepped onto a water taxi. For the occasion, Jennifer wore a white dress and sandals, while the Oscar winner kept things casual in a blue sweater and cream-colored pants.
The two were later seen shopping together in Milan.
Now that's amore!