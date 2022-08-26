Jennifer Lopez Proves She "Can't Get Enough" of Ben Affleck by Serenading Him at Wedding

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend: All the Details

Dear Ben, this song is for you.

Jennifer Lopez took to the dance floor during her Georgia wedding on Aug. 20 to serenade husband Ben Affleck with a new song. As seen in a video published by TMZ, the Marry Me actress was joined by a group of backup dancers as she performed to the actor, who sat in a chair a few feet away from his bride.

Dressed in a pearly Ralph Lauren wedding gown, J.Lo sung about how she "can't get enough" of a passionate love with an everlasting flame while pointing to Ben.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot for a second time at the Argo actor's Georgia estate. The multi-day affair came more than a month after the couple had legally wed in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.

Jennifer shared details about their first nuptials though her "On The JLo" newsletter, writing, "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."