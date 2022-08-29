WATCH NOW

TV Scoop Awards 2022: The Full List of Winners

Fans of Stranger Things, Big Brother and The Wilds certainly have reason to celebrate! See all of their, and other shows', big wins in the 2022 TV Scoop Awards winners list.

There's no denying that TV is king.

You, our E! News readers, have proven this to be true by rallying around your favorite stars, shows, scene-stealers and steamy kisses for the 2022 TV Scoop Awards. The voting period, which kicked off Aug. 18 and concluded Aug. 25, brought in celebrity reactions, millions of votes and countless social media posts. And now, we're happy to report that we have the full list of winners.

And while some series dominated the categories they were in—*cough* Stranger Things, The Wilds and Euphoria *cough*—others fought tooth and nail to come out on top.

We're, personally, referring to the Big Brother fans who gave it their all to see season 24 contestant Taylor Hale in the No. 1 spot in the Favorite Reality Star category. (Spoiler: We think they'll be very pleased by the final result.)

Fans of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy also impressed, toppling some expected front-runners in the Favorite Music Moment and Plot Twist categories. Way to make Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-LampmanRobert Sheehan and the rest of the cast proud!

But enough from us!

Keep reading for the full list of winners from the 2022 TV Scoop Awards:

Kane Skennar
Favorite Couple

The Wilds fans proved that Shelby (Mia Healey) and Toni (Erana James) were the couple to beat by voting hard enough to get them into the No. 1 spot for Favorite Couple. Congrats to all you Shoni shippers out there!

Runner up: Jackson and April, Grey's Anatomy

Prime Video
Steamiest Kiss

Another big win for The Wilds' Shoni! The on-screen duo earned the Steamiest Kiss prize after nabbing over 43 percent of the votes.

Runner up: Joyce and Hopper, Stranger Things

Netflix
Scene-Stealer

Looks like all that running paid off! Sadie Sink won the Scene-Stealer category for her work in Stranger Things season four.

Runner up: Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things

Netflix
Favorite TV Transformation

There's no doubt that Jamie Campbell Bower's on-screen transformation for Stranger Things season four was jaw-dropping. So, we're happy to name him the 2022 TV Scoop Awards winner for Favorite TV Transformation.

Runner up: Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton

HBO
Most Jaw-Dropping Season Finale

The end of Euphoria season two won the Most Jaw-Dropping Season Finale category, and we've never ever been happier.

Runner up: Squid Game

ABC
Favorite Comedy Series

Let's hear it for Abbott Elementary, the winner of Favorite Comedy Series at the 2022 TV Scoop Awards.

Runner up: Emily in Paris

Netflix
Favorite Drama Series

It's time to celebrate with some Scoops Ahoy ice cream: Stranger Things season four is the Favorite Drama Series winner.

Runner up: Bridgerton

Netflix
Favorite International Show

Be still our hearts, Heartstopper is the Favorite International Show winner.

Runner up: Love Island UK

Matt Klitscher/Amazon Studios
Most Heartbreaking Cancelation

TV fans have spoken, The Wilds is the Most Heartbreaking Cancelation of 2022.

Runner up: First Kill

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Favorite Reality Star

Taylor Hale wasn't evicted from the TV Scoop Awards! The Big Brother contestant is your Favorite Reality Star.

Runner up: Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack, Love Island UK

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock
Memorable Reality TV Moment

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have won big again! Their Love Island win has landed them the Memorable Reality TV Moment prize.

Runner up: Tristan Thompson's paternity drama, The Kardashians

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max
Favorite Reboot

We got a secret and we can't keep it, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin won Favorite Reboot!

Runner up: iCarly

Prime Video
Favorite Celebrity Cameo

Didn't expect to see Ben Folds in The Wilds? Neither did we. So, it's no wonder he's our Favorite Celebrity Cameo at the TV Scoop Awards.

Runner up: Brie Larson, Ms. Marvel

Netflix
Most Shocking On-Screen Death

The death that broke millions of people's hearts! We're talking about Eddie Munson's tragic demise on Stranger Things, which has been named the Most Shocking On-Screen Death of 2022.

Runner up: Ashtray, Euphoria

COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Favorite Music Moment

It's time to cut loose, because The Umbrella Academy's "Footloose" dance number won Favorite Music Moment.

Runner up: "Running Up That Hill" sequence, Stranger Things

Courtesy of Netflix
Most Engaged Fandom

You aren't like Papa, Stranger Things fans! What you are? The Most Engaged Fandom winners.

Runner up: First Kill

Netflix
Favorite New Show of the Year

Despite being canceled by Netflix in early August, First Kill is officially E! News readers' Favorite New Show of the Year. Take a bite out of that, Netflix!

Runner up: Heartstopper

Favorite Plot Twist

We're still talking about that big Umbrella Academy season three plot twist! So, it's no surprise the show won Favorite Plot Twist at the TV Scoop Awards.

Runner up: Vecna's identity, Stranger Things

HBO
The Show You're Most Looking Forward to

People really want more dragons! House of the Dragon is the most anticipated new show of 2022.

Runner up: That '90s Show

Eddy Chen/HBO
The Show You Want to Steal Clothes From

We may not all be teens, but we all want access to Euphoria's costume closet. Congrats to the HBO series for nabbing the Show You Want to Steal Clothes From award.

Runner up: Emily in Paris

Netflix
New TV Crush

It was, in fact, Eddie's year! Joseph Quinn is your New TV Crush winner.

Runner up: Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton

Netflix
Favorite True Crime Documentary or Docu-series

Among all the true crime docu-series and documentaries, Netflix's Girl in the Picture stood out, landing a TV Scoop Award in the process.

Runner up: Tinder Swindler

Trending Stories

1

Addison Rae's Dad Reacts to Ex Sheri Easterling's VMAs Date Night

2

Nikki Bella Marries Artem Chigvintsev in Paris Wedding

3

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Slam Brittany Aldean Over "Tomboy" Post

