TV Scoop Awards 2022: The Full List of Winners

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

There's no denying that TV is king.

You, our E! News readers, have proven this to be true by rallying around your favorite stars, shows, scene-stealers and steamy kisses for the 2022 TV Scoop Awards. The voting period, which kicked off Aug. 18 and concluded Aug. 25, brought in celebrity reactions, millions of votes and countless social media posts. And now, we're happy to report that we have the full list of winners.

And while some series dominated the categories they were in—*cough* Stranger Things, The Wilds and Euphoria *cough*—others fought tooth and nail to come out on top.

We're, personally, referring to the Big Brother fans who gave it their all to see season 24 contestant Taylor Hale in the No. 1 spot in the Favorite Reality Star category. (Spoiler: We think they'll be very pleased by the final result.)

Fans of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy also impressed, toppling some expected front-runners in the Favorite Music Moment and Plot Twist categories. Way to make Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and the rest of the cast proud!