The Hunger Games' Jena Malone Reflects on "Beautiful" Journey in Coming Out as Pansexual

Jena Malone is getting candid about her "sexual journey."

The Hunger Games alum recently came out as pansexual, writing in an Instagram post, "I guess it felt like I was a heterosexual man in a woman's body. I visualized his desires and placed them on to me. But this, was never the whole of the story that was meant for me. "

"So I've been learning a new way to tell it," she continued. "Finding words that feel more right to explore in my telling. Pansexuality. Sapiosexuality. Polyamory. A fuller spectrum of understanding that my story is demanding of me."

Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 37-year-old shared that it "felt so nice" to be open about her sexuality. "I've been thinking about it for a while," she explained. "The sexual journey is so beautiful. I mean, all of the identity journeys are so cool."

And though she admittedly feels "a little bit late to the game in being able to have less shame," Jena has "been loving the process of learning more about myself and others through different terms that open windows, those windows then turns into doors and then I arrive at a place to find all this cool stuff out there."