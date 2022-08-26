Scott Disick Shares Glimpse of His “Tea Time” With Penelope and North West

Watch : North West & Penelope Disick Wash Huge SUV on TikTok

The lord is ready for a tea party.

Scott Disick recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with his 10-year-old daughter Penelope—whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian—and niece North West, 9, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, enjoying a cup of tea. He aptly captioned the Aug. 25 Instagram snap, "Tea time."

In the pic, the two girls are seen holding clear cups, with Penelope smiling for the camera while North looks like she's getting ready to take a sip.

Penelope and North have long appeared to have a close bond.