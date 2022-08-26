Scott Disick Shares Glimpse of His “Tea Time” With Penelope and North West

The lord is ready for a tea party.
Scott Disick recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with his 10-year-old daughter Penelope—whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian—and niece North West, 9, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, enjoying a cup of tea. He aptly captioned the Aug. 25 Instagram snap, "Tea time."
In the pic, the two girls are seen holding clear cups, with Penelope smiling for the camera while North looks like she's getting ready to take a sip.
Penelope and North have long appeared to have a close bond.
Last month, Penelope shared an adorable TikTok video set to Ellie Goulding's song "Lights" of her and North sharing some laughs as they hosed off a huge black Range Rover.
In the July 19 clip, Penelope makes it a point to completely steals the show as she lip-syncs to the track and shows off some groovy moves on the hood of the car, which include spins and kicks.
For her birthday that same month, Penelope celebrated turning double digits with a backyard bash with her BFF cousin, her brothers Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, her parents, and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
Kourtney later shared highlights from the party on Instagram sharing that Penelope actually came up with the idea for a pink pool party all on her own.
"A dreamy 10th birthday," she wrote on July 15. "I love letting my kids lead the way when it comes to celebrating their birthdays. She told me all of her ideas and I helped her bring them to life."