Krysten Ritter’s Orphan Black Spin-Off Adds a Victorious Alum to Its Cast

The mysterious Orphan Black spin-off has two new recruits.
Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia have joined Krysten Ritter in the cast of AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, E! News confirmed.
Fix will play Jules, a salty teen trying to find herself," according to AMC. "The newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents, Jules is tough as nails, a little reckless but brutally smart."
Meanwhile, Jogia will play Lucy's (Ritter) boyfriend Jack, "a soft-spoken former army medic and single father. He's devoted his life to raising his daughter and discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret."
Fix made a guest appearance on The CW's Kung Fu in 2021 and she's also set to appear in Prime Video's upcoming series Daisy Jones & the Six.
Jogia is best known for his role as Beck Oliver on all four seasons of Nickelodeon's Victorious, alongside Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande, which ran from 2010 to 2013.
Since his time at Hollywood Arts, Jogia has appeared on shows like Syfy's Ghost Wars and Starz's Now Apocalypse. He's also starred in movies like 2019's Zombieland: Douple Tap and 2021's Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.
Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the near future and "takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence," according to the network. "It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."
Ritter plays Lucy, "a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world."
The original Orphan Black series, starring Tatiana Maslany, ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2017.
It's not immediately clear how Echoes is connected to its predecessor, but Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett is onboard as director and executive producer.
"For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them," Fawcett said in a statement when Echoes was announced. "Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn't exist and for that I am deeply grateful. I can't wait to 'follow the crazy science' for them!"
Orphan Black: Echoes is expected to hit AMC in 2023.