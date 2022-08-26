Kourtney Kardashian Brings Back Jennifer Aniston's Iconic '90s "Rachel" Hairstyle

Watch : You HAVE to See Kourtney Kardashian's Bowl-Cut Bangs

The one where Kourtney Kardashian channeled Rachel Green.

The Kardashians star swapped her signature slick straight hair for a layered voluminous blow-out that looks a whole lot like Jennifer Aniston's iconic "The Rachel" haircut. Jennifer's hairdo on Friends was such a huge hit that it became a character in its own right, not to mention a hugely popular style during the '90s.

On Aug. 25, Kourtney appeared to revive the throwback look in a sexy way.

The Poosh founder's hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, gave her bouncy, voluminous curls that framed her face. He also gave her the controversial deep side part—a style that also seems to be making a comeback with Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, Kim Kardashian and now Kourtney rocking it in recent months.

"Spent the day with the love of my life @kourtneykardash," Andrew shared on Instagram, noting that he sealed the star's hairstyle together by using the Body Volume Blowdry Hold Spray and Après Sexe Texture Spray from his eponymous brand.