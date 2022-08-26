Kourtney Kardashian Brings Back Jennifer Aniston's Iconic '90s "Rachel" Hairstyle

The one where Kourtney Kardashian channeled Rachel Green.
The Kardashians star swapped her signature slick straight hair for a layered voluminous blow-out that looks a whole lot like Jennifer Aniston's iconic "The Rachel" haircut. Jennifer's hairdo on Friends was such a huge hit that it became a character in its own right, not to mention a hugely popular style during the '90s.
On Aug. 25, Kourtney appeared to revive the throwback look in a sexy way.
The Poosh founder's hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, gave her bouncy, voluminous curls that framed her face. He also gave her the controversial deep side part—a style that also seems to be making a comeback with Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, Kim Kardashian and now Kourtney rocking it in recent months.
"Spent the day with the love of my life @kourtneykardash," Andrew shared on Instagram, noting that he sealed the star's hairstyle together by using the Body Volume Blowdry Hold Spray and Après Sexe Texture Spray from his eponymous brand.
In addition to revealing his beauty secrets, Andrew posted a video of Kourtney recording their glam session.
The short clip showed the 43-year-old donning a risqué lingerie top with see-through lace material that left little to the imagination.
This daring look is just one of many that Kourtney has rocked in recent days. On Aug. 24, the reality TV star stepped out with husband Travis Barker to support sister Kylie Jenner on the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss in Ulta stores.
For the occasion, Kourtney donned a black lace-up corset that she paired with a matching cardigan and wide-leg trousers.
Similar to her older sister Kourtney, Kylie opted for a corseted ensemble. However, she wore a white mini dress that featured the structured bodice.
While at the event, Kylie exclusively told E! News what makes her feel the most confident.
"Probably when I'm with my kids," she admitted to E!'s Francesca Amiker, referring to her 4-year-old daughter Stormi and 6-month-old baby boy with Travis Scott. "Whenever my kids are around, I feel confident. Whenever Stormi's around, I always feel confident."
She added, "I feel really beautiful when I get out of the shower, and I feel nice and fresh and clean. And then I also feel the most beautiful when Ariel [Tejada] does my makeup and events like this."