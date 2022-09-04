Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Ireland Baldwin Reveals Whether or Not She Works

A celebrity testing out a new look ahead of a new season? Hey, stranger things have happened.

With fall is upon us, stars are shaking up their hairstyles, with Millie Bobby Brown opting for a dramatic chop and subtle color change and Ireland Baldwin debuting a platinum blonde buzzcut this week. Plus, Emily Ratajkowski documented her post-breakup haircut one month after her split with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. And Drake decided to switch up his signature locks, showing off a slicked back hairstyle on Instagram.

Finally, two Kardashian-Jenner sisters showed off their respective subtle hair changes on a recent night out with the family plus a Queer Eye star detailed how they dropped 35 pounds while offering relatable AF weight loss advice.