Real Girlfriends in Paris Supertease Promises Romantic (and Dramatic) Adventures Abroad

Six American girls are in for the international adventure of their lives on the new Bravo series Real Girlfriends in Paris. Watch an exclusive first look before the two-episode premiere.

Watch: How Emily in Paris Compares to Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris

You know the Real Housewives. Now, get ready to meet Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris.

The brand-new series follows six twenty-something American girls and their adventures living in one of the most iconic cities in the world. But if E! News' exclusive season one supertease promises anything, it's that navigating friendships, work and relationships in Paris isn't always easy.

For starters, Adja Toure discovers that dating in France is far different than in the U.S. after her date rejects the possibility of having a long-distance relationship.

Kacey Margo is pursuing new romances of her own but hits a road bump after a guy ghosts her. Comforting her friend, co-star Emily Gorelik jokes to Kacey, "French men need to just get their s--t together."

As much as Paris is known for being the "City of Love," it's also known for its high-end fashion and design. This season, Emily will begin a new career path after accepting a job at a family friend's design company, while fashion designer Victoria Zito must race against the clock to complete her latest clothing line before her fashion show.

photos
Every Star Set to Attend BravoCon 2022

But not everyone is a fan of Victoria's designs, as one of her cast mates states in the trailer, "For a fashion show, I expected a little more," followed by a shot of Victoria dumping food on a friend after a fight.

Meanwhile, Margaux Lingnel is setting off on a journey of self-discovery, part of which involves becoming financially independent from her parents. "I'm trying to figure out my s--t," she jokes while on a date. "I'm a little all over the place."

But whenever the girls need help, they can rely on resident Paris expert Anya Firestone, who is busy building her own home event business. "If anybody is going to be able to schmooze the French," she says in the trailer, "c'est moi."

From culture shock moments and a trip to Cannes to delicious cuisine and more, Bravoholics are in for an international journey they won't forget.

Ending the trailer on a boat ride past the Eiffel Tower, Adja toasts to the group, saying, "Cheers to you, a cheers to me, a cheers to la vie here in Paris."

Check out the full trailer above and get to know the show's leading ladies below.

Real Girlfriends in Paris premieres with two episodes on Monday, Sept. 5, at 9:15 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Bravo
Anya Firestone

Anya Firestone is an artistic, bubbly and resilient woman who loves all things French culture. She has lived in Paris on and off for the last decade, has a master's degree in French cultural studies, and is licensed by the French government to give tours at every historical and cultural venue in Paris. As an inventive hostess, she often has gatherings and weekly Shabbat dinners in her Parisian apartment that she shares with her fiancé, Mathieu, and their precious pup, Zsa Zsa. Anya exudes her quirky personality everywhere she goes, and her affectionate presence makes her the go-to shoulder to lean on when the ladies are feeling homesick or needing advice.

Bravo
Emily Gorelik

Born and raised in New Jersey, Emily Gorelik visited France while attending NYU and decided she was going to stay. She has lived in Paris for two years and while still perfecting her French, she prides herself in knowing enough to order in cafés, date French boys and, of course, shop. Emily is pursuing a degree in luxury design management with the dream of bringing her mom's interior design brand to Paris. When presented with a once-in-a-lifetime fashion internship, however, she is faced with the decision of following her parents' path or creating her own.

Bravo
Kacey Margo

Kacey Margo is a Southern California native who traveled to Paris while taking time off for a semester in college. Bitten by the Parisian bug, she fell in love with the culture and quickly secured a temporary role as an English teacher in a French classroom. The instability of her work situation has forced her to bounce between Paris, L.A. and New York for a few years, but she has recently returned to the City of Lights and is determined to stay. Unfortunately, complications with her visa could get in the way.

Bravo
Margaux Lignel

Margaux Lignel is a free spirit looking for love, fun and lasting friendships. She has been educated at some of the best schools in the world, including the American School in Paris, FIT and the Conde Nast College of Fashion and Design. Born to French parents in New York, she spent most of her formative years traveling back and forth to Paris and just moved into a new apartment in the 5th arrondissement. Margaux is yearning to chart her own path, on her own terms and figuring out exactly what she wants to do next.

Bravo
Adja Toure

Adja Toure is a high achiever with an Ivy League degree from Cornell. Having visited Paris growing up, she has dreamt of returning as an adult. With her family scattered across the country, she has always felt at home in France. Fatigued by her current job, Adja begins to consider a career pivot into the beauty space. While putting this next phase in motion, she dips her toes into the dating scene but will need to combat her trust issues first.

Bravo
Victoria Zito

Victoria Zito is a small-town girl with big fashion dreams. Born and raised in Texas, Victoria was always encouraged by her mother to stay close to home and stick to what she knows. With a burning passion for fashion, though, Victoria moved to Paris in 2017 with a scholarship to Parsons and is currently the head designer at nascent fashion brand Chloe Colette. Recently divorced, Victoria is ready to start a new chapter and focus on herself and explore all the romantic opportunities Paris has to offer.

