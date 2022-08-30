Real Girlfriends in Paris Supertease Promises Romantic (and Dramatic) Adventures Abroad

You know the Real Housewives. Now, get ready to meet Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris.
The brand-new series follows six twenty-something American girls and their adventures living in one of the most iconic cities in the world. But if E! News' exclusive season one supertease promises anything, it's that navigating friendships, work and relationships in Paris isn't always easy.
For starters, Adja Toure discovers that dating in France is far different than in the U.S. after her date rejects the possibility of having a long-distance relationship.
Kacey Margo is pursuing new romances of her own but hits a road bump after a guy ghosts her. Comforting her friend, co-star Emily Gorelik jokes to Kacey, "French men need to just get their s--t together."
As much as Paris is known for being the "City of Love," it's also known for its high-end fashion and design. This season, Emily will begin a new career path after accepting a job at a family friend's design company, while fashion designer Victoria Zito must race against the clock to complete her latest clothing line before her fashion show.
But not everyone is a fan of Victoria's designs, as one of her cast mates states in the trailer, "For a fashion show, I expected a little more," followed by a shot of Victoria dumping food on a friend after a fight.
Meanwhile, Margaux Lingnel is setting off on a journey of self-discovery, part of which involves becoming financially independent from her parents. "I'm trying to figure out my s--t," she jokes while on a date. "I'm a little all over the place."
But whenever the girls need help, they can rely on resident Paris expert Anya Firestone, who is busy building her own home event business. "If anybody is going to be able to schmooze the French," she says in the trailer, "c'est moi."
From culture shock moments and a trip to Cannes to delicious cuisine and more, Bravoholics are in for an international journey they won't forget.
Ending the trailer on a boat ride past the Eiffel Tower, Adja toasts to the group, saying, "Cheers to you, a cheers to me, a cheers to la vie here in Paris."
Check out the full trailer above and get to know the show's leading ladies below.
Real Girlfriends in Paris premieres with two episodes on Monday, Sept. 5, at 9:15 p.m. on Bravo.
