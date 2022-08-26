Why Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Feels Guilty Over Chrishell Stause Split

Jason Oppenheim may have moved on, but his breakup with ex Chrishell Stause still haunts him.
Though Oppenheim and his Selling Sunset co-star broke up in December 2021, the Oppenheim Group president still has lingering feelings about the split.
"I appreciate the love and the support, but I [have] a little bit of guilt over letting down the people," he tells Netflix's Tudum. "People were so engaged and, to this day, are still so supportive."
Oppenheim goes on to say that his ex-girlfriends—Stause included, along with O Group agent Mary Fitzgerald—are the "closest friends in my life."
Stause announced her relationship with singer G Flip during the Selling Sunset season five reunion, which dropped on Netflix May 6. Oppenheim told E! News on Aug. 12 that he would be open to double-dating with the couple.
"I could do it," he shared. "I love going to dinner with Chrishell and I like G a lot too. I could do it. We could do it."
Oppenheim has been in the news recently as part of the cast of Selling the OC, which premiered on Netflix on Aug. 24. In an exclusive interview with E! News, he said that, while he's considering expanding the brokerage to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, right now, he's enjoying life on the coast.
"I'm still working out of the LA office more than I am the OC office," he shared, "but I bought a house down in Newport Beach and I'm finding myself down there more."
"I wouldn't say one's better than the other, but the O.C. and L.A. are the two best places in America to live," he addeed. "I literally like both. I don't even want to choose one. They're both so amazing and so different."
The first five seasons of Selling Sunset and the first season of Selling the OC are now available to stream on Netflix.