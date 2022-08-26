Lil Nas X Enters the Beauty Space in Full Force With New YSL Partnership

Watch : Lil Nas X REALLY Nervous to Meet Mariah Carey

Lil Nas X is now a beauty industry baby!

The "Old Town Road" rapper has already cemented himself as a style icon with his gender bending looks in daring prints, patterns and silhouettes. So, it only makes sense that he'd tap into the beauty space with a bold new partnership.

On Aug. 26, Lil Nas X announced that he's YSL Beauty's latest U.S. ambassador.

The 23-year-old is the face of The Bold campaign which introduces the new Rouge Pur Couture: Bold collection. It's a line of 12 high-pigment lipsticks that YSL Beauty described were "for those who aren't shy."

"I'm happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking in the beauty world," Lil Nas X stated in a press release shared with E! News. "Shout out to YSL for embracing me and my campness and for inspiring change for the next generation of beauty."