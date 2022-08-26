Lil Nas X Enters the Beauty Space in Full Force With New YSL Partnership

Lil Nas X is now a beauty industry baby!
The "Old Town Road" rapper has already cemented himself as a style icon with his gender bending looks in daring prints, patterns and silhouettes. So, it only makes sense that he'd tap into the beauty space with a bold new partnership.
On Aug. 26, Lil Nas X announced that he's YSL Beauty's latest U.S. ambassador.
The 23-year-old is the face of The Bold campaign which introduces the new Rouge Pur Couture: Bold collection. It's a line of 12 high-pigment lipsticks that YSL Beauty described were "for those who aren't shy."
"I'm happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking in the beauty world," Lil Nas X stated in a press release shared with E! News. "Shout out to YSL for embracing me and my campness and for inspiring change for the next generation of beauty."
The "Industry Baby" rapper explained how his new beauty gig is another way for him to showcase his creative expression.
"Building my brand is an ongoing process as I continue to try new things, he told Complex, "but I'm all about having fun, standing out and making a statement, and creating great music."
He continued, "Everything I do is an extension of that, and I'm always looking for ways to break the mold."
No matter the route Lil Nas X takes, he said when he's driven by something he'll "completely dive in and indulge myself in it, to the point where I'm doing things that I haven't done before."
The star's latest gig comes just a few days before he's expected to take center stage with Jack Harlow at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (slated to air on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET). Additionally, the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" rapper is nominated for seven Moon Person awards.
While the artist hasn't shared any additional details on his performance or what he plans to rock on the red carpet, there's no denying he'll bring the wow factor.