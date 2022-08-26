The Winchesters Are Back to "Saving People, Hunting Things" in New Trailer

Watch : Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion

Supernatural may be over, but the fight against monsters, demons and everything else sure isn't.

The CW released the trailer for the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters Aug. 26. Here, we find out more about how Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki)'s parents met in 1972.

As John Winchester (Drake Rodger) begins to lose the fight against a particularly nasty monster, his future wife (Meg Donnelly) comes in with a well-aimed kick.

"What's your name?" John calls after the mysterious woman who saved his life.

"I'm Mary," she turns around in response.

Mary goes on to explain how she was raised to be a hunter, and the two join forces to complete John's mission of "saving people, hunting things"—the same words that would drive Dean and Sam, their future sons, throughout the Supernatural series. Supernatural ran for 15 seasons on The CW, from 2005 to 2020.

And though the spin-off is introducing an entirely new cast—including Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, and Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai—there are some familiar faces. Ackles will reprise his role as Dean, who is searching for answers about his family's past.