RHOBH's Erika Jayne Denies Hiring Bots to "Attack" Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Jax

Watch : Bravo Condemns Hateful Comments About Garcelle Beauvais' Son

Erika Jayne is clearing a few things up.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to clarify that she had indeed offered to meet with Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax to apologize for drunkenly cursing at him—the moment just didn't make it into the show.

"When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person," Erika wrote in an Instagram Story. "But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this. "

The "Pretty Mess" singer then addressed why she's making the clarification now even though the controversial RHOBH scene—during which Erika told Jax to "get the f--k out" of his mom's birthday party—aired nearly two months ago: Because of the online harassment Jax is currently facing, which some social media users have theorized is the work of paid spam bots.

"I did not hire bots to attack Jax," Erika wrote in another Story, "and my offer to apologize to him, in person, still stands."