The MixtapE! Presents Britney Spears, Elton John, Noah Cyrus and More New Music Musts

Watch : Britney Spears RETURNS to Music With Elton John Collab!

Give Britney Spears the mic!

After much anticipation, Elton John and the pop music superstar released their first musical collaboration together called "Hold Me Closer." The track marks Britney's first new music in nearly six years.

"I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one his most iconic songs," she said in a statement. "We are so excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind."