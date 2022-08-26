Succession’s Brian Cox Jokingly Calls HBO the "Gestapo" For This Reason

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Brian Cox may crack the whip as Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy on HBO's Succession, but in real life, the actor is at the mercy of his bosses—just like everyone else.

"The Gestapo-element of HBO are present," he said during his Aug. 25 talk at the Edinburgh TV Festival, telling reporters not to ask about the future of the hit show. "They don't want me to talk about Succession."

Even still, Cox managed to reveal a few behind-the-scenes details from the Emmy-winning show, sharing that the actors only get their scripts two days before shooting—though he wished he had more time to sit with them.

"Getting a script is like getting gold," he said. "I like to learn the lines."

Cox also said he pushed for his character to be Scottish, which Succession showrunner Jesse Armstrong initially resisted. So, it was a shock when he gave in and agreed that Logan is from Dundee, Cox's hometown. (Of the change, the actor said, "That is f--king writers for you.")

The Braveheart actor even remarked shared the lone similarity between himself and the Roy patriarch, saying that the two would share a "deep disappointment in the human experiment." However, he added that if the two met in real life, Logan would probably "hate" him and think, "I wish that Brian Cox would just shut the f--k up."