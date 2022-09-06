The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 Trailer Is Full of Shocking Cheating Allegations

Watch : RHOP's Karen Huger Dishes on New Special & Succession Plan

Rumors of infidelity are running rampant in The Real Housewives of Potomac's season seven trailer.

Up first? Karen Huger, who Candiace Dillard Bassett tells Ashley Darby "was sneaking out of town with someone that wasn't Ray," a.k.a. her husband of more than 25 years. And that's after Karen herself could be seen telling Ray, "In our marriage, you said that I could have eye candy."

Then there's Candiace's own husband, Chris Bassett, who allegedly DM'd Ashley at 2:40 a.m. to say that she should've come to the W Hotel where he was hanging out. "Who are you at the W with?" Ashley says to Robyn Dixon after showing her the message. "Not your wife."

Gizelle Bryant—who, according to the trailer, may or may not be dating Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey—has a story about Chris, too. "Many a married man have tried me," she says, "and I felt like he was trying to see if I was wit it. He's a sneaky link."

Candiace later asks Gizelle if Chris really made her feel "uncomfortable," at any point, to which she responded, "100 percent."

As such, "Gizelle is dead to me," Candiace tells Chris. His response? "I didn't do a thing."