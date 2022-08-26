Luca Guadagnino Denies Any "Link" Between Timothée Chalamet Cannibalism Film and Armie Hammer Allegations

Watch : Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Reacts to Cannibal Love Story Movie

Luca Guadagnino is dismissing any relation between the allegations against actor Armie Hammer and his upcoming film, Bones and All.

The film, which stars Hammer's former Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothée Chalamet, is centered around a love story of two cannibalistic teens and has been compared by people on social media to the cannibalistic sex-fantasy allegations that several women made against Hammer last year. However, Guadagnino said the connection is just a coincidence

"It didn't dawn on me," the director, 51, said in an interview with Deadline published Aug. 25. "I realized this afterward when I started to be told of some of these innuendos on social media."

He continued, "Any link with anything else exists only in the realm of social media, with which I do not engage. The relationship between this kind of digital muckraking and our wish to make this movie is non-existent and it should be met with a shrug. I would prefer to talk about what the film has to say, rather than things that have nothing to do with it."