Luca Guadagnino Denies Any "Link" Between Timothée Chalamet Cannibalism Film and Armie Hammer Allegations

Luca Guadagnino is dismissing any relation between the allegations against actor Armie Hammer and his upcoming film, Bones and All.
The film, which stars Hammer's former Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothée Chalamet, is centered around a love story of two cannibalistic teens and has been compared by people on social media to the cannibalistic sex-fantasy allegations that several women made against Hammer last year. However, Guadagnino said the connection is just a coincidence
"It didn't dawn on me," the director, 51, said in an interview with Deadline published Aug. 25. "I realized this afterward when I started to be told of some of these innuendos on social media."
He continued, "Any link with anything else exists only in the realm of social media, with which I do not engage. The relationship between this kind of digital muckraking and our wish to make this movie is non-existent and it should be met with a shrug. I would prefer to talk about what the film has to say, rather than things that have nothing to do with it."
Guadagnino released the trailer for Bones and All on Aug. 11, exactly one day after Discovery+ announced House of Hammer, a documentary series that explores the sexual abuse allegations against Hammer.
Many social media users were quick to call out how the theme of Guadagnino's movie, which follows teen cannibals who are in love, was reminiscent of the allegations against Hammer.
Guadagnino added that social media chatter is not helping women receive real change. "The muckraking of social media doesn't address anything constructively," he said, "and the idea that this very profoundly important fight for equality can be misdirected in this way is something that frustrates me greatly."
In a trailer for House of Hammer, two of the actor's alleged victims, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, discuss the alleged behavior they say they experienced at the hands of Hammer, who previously said that all sexual encounters were entirely consensual.
In the trailer, Vucekovich said that she didn't know what she was getting into when she began dating the Social Network actor. "In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect," she said. "But then things changed. He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time. You're his, completely."
Hammer first addressed the allegations in January 2021, calling them "bulls--t claims."
After a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to E! News that Hammer was the "main suspect" of a rape and assault investigation in March 2021, the actor's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, denied any wrongdoing on his client's behalf.
"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions," Brettler said in a statement in March 2021, "have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
In Dec. 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department completed its probe into the rape allegations against Hammer, reported TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge of the case. Per the outlet, the investigation was sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which will decide if the actor will face any charges.