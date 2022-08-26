Kenan Thompson Is Grabbing Hold of the 2022 Emmys—Literally

He's the host with the most.
The 2022 Emmy Awards are still weeks away, but Kenan Thompson is already bringing the laughs.
In E! News' exclusive first look at the official Emmys key art, the longtime Saturday Night Live star is seen doing what he does best—being silly. Thompson, dressed in a suit, flashes a silly face while getting playful with an Emmys statue and grabbing on to its iconic golden orb.
"Hold up," reads the poster, "It's the Emmys hosted by Kenan Thompson."
But don't be fooled: It's a gig he's taking seriously.
"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC—my longtime network family—makes it even more special," Thompson said earlier this month after it was announced he'd be hosting the event. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."
Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added, "Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves."
Thompson—the longest running SNL cast member in history—has been nominated for six Emmys, including in 2021 when he scored not one, but two acting nods for his performances on SNL and his NBC comedy series, Kenan.
He also recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ahead of his 20th season of SNL, which premieres this fall.
The 2022 Emmy Awards air Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.
See the complete list of 2022 Emmy nominations here.
