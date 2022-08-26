Get $126 Worth of Peter Thomas Roth Skincare Masks for Just $39

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Self-care should be a regular part of your routine. If you'd like to treat yourself, but if you're cautious about spending, you just need to look for some beauty sales and deals. If you're a smart shopper, you can get some amazing discounts, especially if you love Peter Thomas Roth, which has been my face mask go-to since high school.
The Peter Thomas Roth masks just always come through and there are so many good ones to suit your needs whether you're looking for hydration, a brighter complexion, a radiant glow, or a smoother skin texture. There are so many great masks to choose from. Right now, QVC has a can't-miss deal. You can get $126 worth of Peter Thomas Roth face masks for just $39. In this set, you get the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel, 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask, and the Pumpkin Enzyme Mask.
This combination is just what you need to take your skincare routine to the next level. Shop this deal while you can!
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench, Pumpkin and 24K Gold Mask Trio
Here's what you get in this trio:
- Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel- A refreshing, cooling mask that hydrates the skin, according to the brand.
- 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask- A super moisturizing mask that diminishes the appearance of fine lines and gives skin a radiant glow, according to the brand.
- Pumpkin Enzyme Mask- This mask evens out your skin tone and reduces the appearance of fine lines, per Peter Thomas Roth.
If you'd like additional insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews from each of the masks in the trio.
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Reviews
"I'm not a pumpkin fan, not at all, but this scrub is definitely a keeper. I put this on my face and neck twice a week and leave it on for 5 minutes before I jump in the shower. You really notice a difference each time you use it. And, a little goes a long way. I've been using this size jar for months now and I'm only half way through it. I bought a jar for all the women on my Christmas list," a QVC shopper said.
Another reviewed, "You can almost feel this working as soon as you put it on! I use 2-3 times a week and can always tell by how smooth my skin looks and feels!"
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Reviews
"Omg love the luxury effects this mask has help me with my lifts and look of my skin is glowing I use 2 time at week leave for 10 minutes is NOTE: I use often as I need too," a QVC shopper shared.
Another declared, "Magical cream!!!!! It helps hydrate skin in a magical way."
Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Size Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Reviews
A QVC customer wrote, "This mask leaves my skin soft and hydrated in 3-5 minutes. I follow up with Peter Thomas Roth water drench moisturizer. Skin has never looked better - highly recommended."
