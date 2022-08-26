Get $126 Worth of Peter Thomas Roth Skincare Masks for Just $39

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Self-care should be a regular part of your routine. If you'd like to treat yourself, but if you're cautious about spending, you just need to look for some beauty sales and deals. If you're a smart shopper, you can get some amazing discounts, especially if you love Peter Thomas Roth, which has been my face mask go-to since high school.

The Peter Thomas Roth masks just always come through and there are so many good ones to suit your needs whether you're looking for hydration, a brighter complexion, a radiant glow, or a smoother skin texture. There are so many great masks to choose from. Right now, QVC has a can't-miss deal. You can get $126 worth of Peter Thomas Roth face masks for just $39. In this set, you get the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel, 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask, and the Pumpkin Enzyme Mask.

This combination is just what you need to take your skincare routine to the next level. Shop this deal while you can!