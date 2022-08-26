Gigi Hadid Looks Unrecognizable on Hair-Raising Vogue Italia Cover

Gigi Hadid's latest hairstyle is a cut above the rest.
While gracing the September 2022 cover of Vogue Italia, the supermodel looks almost unrecognizable while rocking a bleached blond hairstyle swept up in a style that practically defies gravity. The hair-raising look, the most daring she has ever showcased, is the brainchild of British hairstylist Eugene Souleiman, who has previously worked with Lady Gaga.
Gigi poses in a black jacket and matching maxi skirt on the cover of the issue, which is dedicated to the "new world of fashion." The 27-year-old shared the image on her Instagram on Aug. 24 and received a slew of compliments.
Her sister and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid commented, "Obsessed," while Kylie Jenner shared a fire emoji. Queer Eye star Tan France wrote, "YES MAMAAAAA."
Some fans compared Gigi's look to popular pop culture figures—with a glam twist. One commenter wrote, "Dreamworks' Trolls but make it Gigi Hadid." Another fan commented, "This looks like that guy from Hercules "Hades" but a cool model version." A third person compared her look to that of Syndrome from The Incredibles.
Gigi also showcases the powerhouse 'do in a slew of other fashion photos for the Vogue Italia spread. In one, she wears a black pure wool Max Mara Atelier coat, and models a form-fitting jumpsuit made of red tape while carrying a leather Balenciaga bag in another. The supermodel worked with photographer Raf Pavarotti and editor Grace Coddington in the photo shoot.
"Working with her is fun because she never takes the obvious route, she is always looking for an image that is a bit extravagant and eccentric," Gigi said of Grace. "As a model, especially at this point in my career, I'm happy for her to say, 'Gigi, will you be mad if I choose this slightly funky pose?' And I reply, 'Grace, I'm sick of seeing myself in the same way all the time, go ahead!' It really puts me in a different light."
Grace told Vogue Italia's Francesca Ragazzi that Gigi "was helpful, responsive, open to everything, as always" during the shoot. "And the team worked well together with the make-up artist and the hairdresser," she added. "Eugene was brilliant."