Former Law & Order: SVU Showrunner Warren Leight Reacts to Kelli Giddish's Surprise Exit

Former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner Warren Leight is bidding a fond farewell to Detective Amanda Rollins.
In response to Kelli Giddish's Aug. 24 announcement that she is leaving the series in the upcoming season, the writer took to Instagram to reflect on his experience working with the actress on the show. "Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy," Leight wrote Aug. 25. "She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli."
Giddish, who joined SVU in season 13, re-posted Leight's comments on her Instagram Story, adding, "I never took it lightly getting to be a character you created and wrote for year after year."
Leight, who was the showrunner for seasons 21 through 23, left Law & Order: SVU earlier this year.
Writer David Graziano has since taken over as showrunner, but indicated he's not behind Giddish's surprise exit. He told fans Aug. 25 that Giddish's departure is "more complex" than it looks on the surface, adding, "All I'll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment."
Graziano also offered hope that Giddish could return to the series in the future. "She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I've come across in my 24 years of writing for television," he wrote in the comments of the actress's Instagram announcement. "I'm saddened by her looming exit. It'll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again."
While fans are disappointed to say goodbye to Giddish, the Law & Order family has seen the return of other beloved characters.
Christopher Meloni left Law & Order: SVU in season 13 because of a contract dispute. He's since returned to the franchise, reprising his role as Elliot Stabler in the spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime, has made occasional appearances on SVU. Additionally, Law & Order cast members Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson reprised their roles when NBC revived the franchise's original series.
So there's hope Giddish could one day return, too.
Law & Order: SVU's 24th season premieres Sept. 22 on NBC.
(E! News and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)