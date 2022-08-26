Prince Harry Says He Wishes His Kids Could Have Met His Mom Princess Diana

Watch : Prince Harry & Prince William Honor Diana's 61st Birthday

Prince Harry is reflecting on his mother's life, as the 25th anniversary of her death approaches.

The Duke of Sussex honored his late mom, Princess Diana, and her work dedicated to public service at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen, Colo. on Aug. 25.

Founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, the organization works to support children and young people in Southern Africa whose lives have been affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS. While giving a speech at the event in Aspen, Prince Harry noted he and Prince Seeiso established Sentebale in honor of their mothers and that the name means "forget-me-not" in Sesotho.

"Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother's death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten," he said. "I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her."