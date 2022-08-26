Twilight’s Taylor Lautner Reveals Whether He’d Ever Want to Play Jacob Again

Taylor Lautner isn't opposed to the idea of his infamous character howling at a new moon again.
In an exclusive interview with E! News Aug. 25, the Twilight alum admitted that his hair-raising role as Jacob Black in the beloved franchise—which he starred in alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson—would always be a persona he treasures. So much so, that he wouldn't mind doing it again.
"He's a good character that is easy to love, so I would never say no to that," the actor exclusively told E! News at the Hill's Pet Nutrition event for the Clear the Shelters campaign in West Hollywood. "Because it's Jacob Black. He's a lovable guy."
As for where the 30-year-old thinks Jacob would be nearly 10 years after the final installment in the Twilight Saga? (As a refresher, the final film saw Jacob imprint Bella and Edward's daughter, Renesmee).
"Happy ever after with Renesmee because that's where I left off," Taylor said. "And yeah, he's a pretty loyal dude." According to the Scream Queens actor, he ultimately envisions that Jacob is simply "happy somewhere" in the present.
Aside from the love triangle that took center stage in the Twilight series, fans have also long noted that Jacob's abs inadvertently became a major standout from the films too.
But you may be surprised about what comes to mind whenever Taylor thinks about the era in which he bared his abs on the cover of every fitness magazine. As he explained, all that comes to mind was his diet for the role, which consisted of "raw sweet potatoes, turkey patties and disgusting milkshakes."
Taylor shared, "The body was great for the role—but the amount of the working out and discipline and food that went into it, not fond memories. It's tough because when I was 17, 18, 19 years old, I couldn't do any cardio because I had to just put on as much muscle as possible."
The actor continued, "So, if I would start like sweating during workout my trainer would stop me and then we would finish a workout and he literally be like, ‘Go to Carl's Jr. and get a double, triple cheeseburger.' We were just trying to put on the weight. Now, I wish I could go back there in that sense because now it's 90 percent cardio and I'm not having any triple cheeseburgers, that's for sure."
And although Taylor would be more than happy to play the role of Jacob again, would he be willing to jump right back the routine of getting his character's physique?
"No, not that," Taylor admitted. "I think that was great for the role but I would prefer just to just to be trim and healthy, you know? Definitely not a Jacob Black body."