Twilight’s Taylor Lautner Reveals Whether He’d Ever Want to Play Jacob Again

Watch : BEST "Twilight" Moments at the People's Choice Awards

Taylor Lautner isn't opposed to the idea of his infamous character howling at a new moon again.



In an exclusive interview with E! News Aug. 25, the Twilight alum admitted that his hair-raising role as Jacob Black in the beloved franchise—which he starred in alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson—would always be a persona he treasures. So much so, that he wouldn't mind doing it again.



"He's a good character that is easy to love, so I would never say no to that," the actor exclusively told E! News at the Hill's Pet Nutrition event for the Clear the Shelters campaign in West Hollywood. "Because it's Jacob Black. He's a lovable guy."



As for where the 30-year-old thinks Jacob would be nearly 10 years after the final installment in the Twilight Saga? (As a refresher, the final film saw Jacob imprint Bella and Edward's daughter, Renesmee).



"Happy ever after with Renesmee because that's where I left off," Taylor said. "And yeah, he's a pretty loyal dude." According to the Scream Queens actor, he ultimately envisions that Jacob is simply "happy somewhere" in the present.