Allow Ryan Reynolds to Take You Behind the Scenes of His and Blake Lively's Date Nights

Watch : Blake Lively's Most MEMORABLE Fashion Moments

Do a simple favor and wish Blake Lively a happy birthday.

The actress turned 35 years old on Aug. 25, and, of course, her husband Ryan Reynolds celebrated the occasion with another epic social media tribute.

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively," the actor, 45, wrote on Instagram. "You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again."

Along with the message, Ryan shared a series of photos from their date nights. Some were behind-the-scenes pictures of them attending glamorous events like the 2022 Met Gala that they co-chaired in May (who could forget Blake's Versace gown that was an ode to the Statue of Liberty and New York City, or the red mini dress from the same fashion house that she sported to the after-party?).

Others were snapshots from their more casual outings, like grabbing ice cream or dining alfresco. And since the couple love to troll each other on social media, Ryan couldn't resist throwing in a picture of Blake with lettuce on her face.