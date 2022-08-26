Allow Ryan Reynolds to Take You Behind the Scenes of His and Blake Lively's Date Nights

Do a simple favor and wish Blake Lively a happy birthday.
The actress turned 35 years old on Aug. 25, and, of course, her husband Ryan Reynolds celebrated the occasion with another epic social media tribute.
"Happy Birthday, @blakelively," the actor, 45, wrote on Instagram. "You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again."
Along with the message, Ryan shared a series of photos from their date nights. Some were behind-the-scenes pictures of them attending glamorous events like the 2022 Met Gala that they co-chaired in May (who could forget Blake's Versace gown that was an ode to the Statue of Liberty and New York City, or the red mini dress from the same fashion house that she sported to the after-party?).
Others were snapshots from their more casual outings, like grabbing ice cream or dining alfresco. And since the couple love to troll each other on social media, Ryan couldn't resist throwing in a picture of Blake with lettuce on her face.
All in all, it seems like the Gossip Girl alum was a fan of the tribute as she commented by dropping heart and smiley face emojis and writing, "My guy."
Ryan also re-shared his post on Instagram Stories and played Boyz II Men's "I'll Make Love to You" in the background.
Blake kicked off the birthday celebrations earlier this month by taking a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California with her sister Robyn Lively. During their magical visit, they saw attractions like Sleeping Beauty's castle and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and saw some Disney characters like Mary Poppins, Princess Jasmine and Princess Tiana, who Blake joked would be her Met date next year.
"Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 14. "I'll wait…"
And like many, Blake is enjoying these last few weeks of summer, posting a picture of herself in a white bikini to Instagram Aug. 24 and writing, "Summer lovin' …had me a blast."
Soon, Blake and Ryan will be marking another major milestone. The A-listers—who share daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2—will celebrate 10 years of marriage in September. And fans will certainly be keeping their eyes peeled for some more stellar tributes.