Exclusive

Nicole Richie Finds Chicken Funeral Outfit in Making the Cut Sneak Peek

In an exclusive clip of Making the Cut, Nicole Richie finds her perfect outfit for a chicken funeral. Find out what celebrity this chicken is named after.

By Vivian Kwarm Aug 26, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVNicole RichieExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Making the Cut Exclusive Clip: Nicole Richie's Pet Chicken

Prime Video might need to rename its show as Making the Cluck.

In E! News' exclusive clip for Making the Cut, fans see what they can expect in the next episode streaming on Aug. 26—and let's just say Nicole Richie made a comment about her chickens that left the room plucking speechless. 

Nicole, a judge on the show, was inspired by a black, draped runway look. 

"The draping was amazing," Nicole told the contestant. "I think you really have an eye and feel for fabric and that neckline was so beautiful."

And then Nicole's praise for the look took an unexpected turn.

"I have chickens. I have one chicken, her name is Queen Latifah," she shared. "It's about to die."

Fellow judge Jeremy Scott was visibly taken aback by the comment. The creative director of Moschino asked, "Is that what you're going to wear to ‘Queen Latifah's funeral?'" 

Nicole confirmed that she would indeed "like to wear this to Queen Latifah's funeral." 

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

No, that wasn't a line from a comedi-hen: Nicole was serious about the idea and the contestant was totally on board, noting, "It would be my honor." 

Along with Nicole and Jeremy, Heidi Klum rounds out the judging panel on the fashion-forward show. Season three of Making the Cut also features pop superstars Chloe x Halle, stylist Jason Bolden, and fashion TikToker Wisdom Kaye making appearances as guest judges throughout the season.

Prime

Making the Cut is streaming now on Prime Video.

Trending Stories

1

See Abby De La Rosa's Response to Nick Cannon Expecting Another Baby

2
Exclusive

Raquel Leviss Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz

3

Shia LaBeouf Says His "Life Was on Fire" Before Turning to Religion

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

See Abby De La Rosa's Response to Nick Cannon Expecting Another Baby

2
Exclusive

Raquel Leviss Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz

3

Shia LaBeouf Says His "Life Was on Fire" Before Turning to Religion

4

Tick Tock! Coach Outlet's Biggest Sale Is Back for 12 Hours Only

5

Laguna Beach's Talan Torriero Comes Clean About His Job Today