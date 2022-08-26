Nicole Richie Finds Chicken Funeral Outfit in Making the Cut Sneak Peek

Prime Video might need to rename its show as Making the Cluck.
In E! News' exclusive clip for Making the Cut, fans see what they can expect in the next episode streaming on Aug. 26—and let's just say Nicole Richie made a comment about her chickens that left the room plucking speechless.
Nicole, a judge on the show, was inspired by a black, draped runway look.
"The draping was amazing," Nicole told the contestant. "I think you really have an eye and feel for fabric and that neckline was so beautiful."
And then Nicole's praise for the look took an unexpected turn.
"I have chickens. I have one chicken, her name is Queen Latifah," she shared. "It's about to die."
Fellow judge Jeremy Scott was visibly taken aback by the comment. The creative director of Moschino asked, "Is that what you're going to wear to ‘Queen Latifah's funeral?'"
Nicole confirmed that she would indeed "like to wear this to Queen Latifah's funeral."
No, that wasn't a line from a comedi-hen: Nicole was serious about the idea and the contestant was totally on board, noting, "It would be my honor."
Along with Nicole and Jeremy, Heidi Klum rounds out the judging panel on the fashion-forward show. Season three of Making the Cut also features pop superstars Chloe x Halle, stylist Jason Bolden, and fashion TikToker Wisdom Kaye making appearances as guest judges throughout the season.
Making the Cut is streaming now on Prime Video.