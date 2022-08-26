How Beverly Hills, 90210 Stars Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling Are Honoring Joe E. Tata

Watch : Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 85

The cast members of Beverly Hills, 90210 are remembering their late co-star.

Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth shared tributes for the late Joe E. Tata, who played Nat on the Fox series, after he passed away on Aug. 24.

On Aug. 25, Tori shared a heartfelt message to Instagram in honor of Joe, who she deemed as "one of the kindest, funniest, most professional, amazing humans I've ever had the pleasure of working with and more importantly being friends with in my entire life."

Tori went on to say how Joe reminded her of her father, Aaron Spelling, because they "were so much alike." She recalled how Joe's character Nat walked Tori's character Donna down the aisle during the series—something Tori said she "wouldn't have wanted it any other way."

"I asked our writers to have Nat be the one to walk Donna down the aisle," she wrote. "It meant a lot to me. Personally and professionally. Based on our close real life friendship and the fact he was a fun, caring, loyal, and protective male role model to me this was as it should be."