Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Who Inspired Her Character in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Impossible things are happening every day.

That's what we learned in the 1997 Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella movie, starring Brandy, Whitney Houston, and Whoopi Goldberg. But this sentiment proved to be true when, 25 years later, fans saw the cast of the Disney film reunite on ABC's special edition of Cinderella: The Reunion on Aug. 23. During the special, Goldberg shared what it took to create the beloved Queen Constantina.

The View co-host spilled the behind-the-scenes tea and revealed she mirrored her own mannerisms to bring the character to life, as the part was very much based on herself.

Queen Whoopi has arrived!

"I wanted her to be me in a dress. A little silly, a little fun. And I gave her a distinction," Goldberg said. "She doesn't finish sentences. She makes sounds."

The Oscar winner also said it was her idea to have the queen wear all that bling, and it wasn't the cheap stuff.