Shia LaBeouf Says His "Life Was on Fire" Before Turning to Religion in Rare Interview

Watch : Shia LaBeouf Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts After Public Scandals

Content warning: This story discusses abuse and suicide.

Shia LaBeouf is getting candid about his spiritual journey.

In 90-minute interview with Bishop Robert Barron for his Word on Fire YouTube series, the Transformers alum opened up about how a dark time in his life led him to reexamine his faith. Explaining how he was "never an atheist" and had always considered himself to be an agnostic who "liked to argue," LaBeouf recalled turning to religion when he felt like his "life was on fire."

"I was walking out of hell. It wasn't like I willingly came in here on a white horse, singing showtunes," he told Barron. "I didn't want to be an actor anymore and my life was a mess."

Admitting that he had "hurt a lot of people" in the past, the actor remembered feeling a "deep shame" that made him contemplate suicide. "I had a gun on the table. I was outta here," he shared. "I didn't want to be alive anymore when all this happened. Shame like I had never experienced before—the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don't know where to go."