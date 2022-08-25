Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On While Shopping During Italian Honeymoon

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed the PDA for this trip.

The newlyweds were seen sharing an embrace and a smooch while out shopping during their honeymoon in Milan, Italy on Aug. 25. As seen in photos obtained by E! News, Jennifer sported a crop top paired with white trousers, gold jewelry and wedges. As for Ben, he rocked a pair of jeans with a blue button-up shirt and sleek sunglasses.

Two days prior, the newlyweds were spotted traveling around Lake Como. At the time, Ben was seen helping Jennifer into a water taxi as they enjoyed an evening by the water.

Jennifer and Ben's Italian retreat comes just a few days after their wedding ceremony at Ben's estate in Savannah, Ga. on Aug. 20. The event marked wedding ceremony No. 2 for the husband and wife, as the pair legally wed in Las Vegas back in July.

As for what went down at the Savannah celebration, an eyewitness told E! News that their kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, (who Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) and twins Max and Emme, 14, (who J.Lo shares with ex-with husband Marc Anthony) had a part in the ceremony.