Joe E. Tata’s “Devastated” Daughter Kelly Recalls His Final Moments Amid Alzheimer’s Battle

Watch : Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 85

Joe E. Tata's daughter is mourning the loss of her father.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star—who played Peach Pit owner Nat on the TV series—passed away at the age of 85 on Aug. 24. Prior to his death, his daughter Kelly Katherine Tata had started a GoFundMe to ask for financial support to care for her father, who she said was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2018.

Kelly has since issued a new statement on the page amid news of her father's death.

"I'm devastated to report that my father Joe E. Tata passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022," she wrote. "My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends, and fans."

She added, "I'm also especially grateful to Joanna Konjevod for caring for my father in his final years and allowing me to be there to hold his hand in his final moments."