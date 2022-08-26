How Jake Miller's 8 Tattoos Tour Is Leaving a Permanent Impression on Fans

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
While many artists have been away, Jake Miller has been ready to play.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the musician said goodbye to Los Angeles and moved back into his parents' house in Florida. But instead of lounging by the pool all day, the 29-year-old continued doing what he loves most: Writing, recording music and preparing for the next chapter of his career.
"Those 'quarantunes' were just the most fun thing ever," Jake exclusively shared with E! News when recalling his viral videos. "They were inspired by my sister. She told me the second I got home that I need to get a TikTok and I thought, ‘How can I mix making music with making TikToks' and we made these little fun little songs."
Within a matter of months, Jake had hit almost 700,000 followers on the app. And now, he's hitting the road on his nationwide 8 Tattoos tour.
"I hear people say, ‘Your concerts are my happy place,'" Jake said. "It's an hour and a half where you can just shut the world off and just be surrounded by other people who just want to do the same. I think from the beginning of my career, I just preached how important it is to just be yourself and be a good person and I think my fans are the same way."
That authenticity has continued to win over old and new followers as he continues releasing new music. On Aug. 12, Jake unveiled an original song titled "Keep Her." And this time, the single's accompanying music video starred his girlfriend Brandi Burrows as his adventurous (and essential) plus one.
"To me, from the beginning, every song goes hand in hand with a video," he said. "Videos are definitely really important to me. The reason that I started making music was because I was so in love with Mac Miller. Not only was he putting out amazing music, but him and his friends independently were running around Pittsburgh making the coolest, most fun music videos. It was just inspiring."
In between his latest tour stops, Jake took a pause on writing and creating to tell E! News all the behind-the-scenes secrets into his latest projects.
Keep scrolling for a rare look on the road with Jake. Plus, find out when he's coming to your city by clicking here.
Need more insider access? Here's how Michael Bublé promises to share the love during his "baby making tour." Plus, see how Tom Sandoval & the MOST Extras are becoming the next must-see cover band.