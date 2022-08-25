New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight and Longtime Love Harley Rodriguez Are Married

Watch : Joey McIntyre on Making "Return of the Mac" With Family

There are some new spouses on the block.

New Kids on the Block's member Jonathan Knight and Harley Rodriguez have tied the knot after more than a decade together. When asked if he and Harley had finally wed during an Aug. 24 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 53-year-old confirmed it all with a simple, "We did."

While the Farmhouse Fixer host didn't reveal exactly when they said "I do," he explained that their official celebration hasn't taken place yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rest assured, Jonathan teased, "It's coming."

News of the pair's nuptials comes six years after Jonathan popped the question during a trip to Africa. Back in 2016, while on Jenny McCarthy's Sirius XM series Inner Circle, Jonathan broke down exactly what happened when he proposed. The special moment featured a raft dinner on the Zambezi River with hippopotamus in the background and crocodiles swimming by.