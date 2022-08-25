How Miranda Lambert Is Bringing a Taste of Home to Las Vegas Residency With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert is ready to bring her little red wagon to Las Vegas.
With less than a month ago until Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo the Las Vegas Residency kicks off at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the country singer is sharing why her latest show is going to be electric.
"I'm able to do a lot of stuff I've never done on the road before production wise," Miranda exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop. "There's a lot of pyro, which I really love and more rhinestones and more fringe. What's not to love?"
Another bonus is the fact that Miranda will have a big taste of home as her husband Brendan McLoughlin plans to attend several shows.
"We got the schedule figured out where he can come most of the time," Miranda said of the police officer, who she married in 2019. "We're taking our dogs so it will feel a little more like home too. I'm excited to be in one spot. I've been on a bus since I was 18 years old, so it will be a nice change."
Before Miranda officially packs her bags for Vegas, the "Over You" singer was able to enjoy the month of July without any work commitments. She filled up her airstream with Brendan and headed out west to visit different parts of the country.
She also was able to check out a few shows in Las Vegas starring Shania Twain, Brooks & Dunn and George Straight.
"I just wanted to see what the set list was like," she explained. "I have so many more shows I want to see that aren't country out there, but I've always been, 'Just make it a big honky tonk' and that's kind of what we're doing, just with a lot of flare."
While Miranda enjoyed her break, it was back to business when the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year received a special honor Aug. 24 in Nashville.
During the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors, Miranda received the ACM Triple Crown Award.
"I went to my first ACMs in 2005. It's so crazy to still be here," Miranda shared. "I'm thankful that the fans have stayed with me on my journey musically and I'm standing here now thriving. The only thing I ever wanted when I got into this was I wanted longevity. I want to be able to play music and write music forever—or as long as I can physically do it—and I feel like that's coming true."
See the full list of show dates for Miranda's residency online now. And make sure to watch the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors airing Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. on Fox.