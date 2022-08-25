Mark Ruffalo Loves this She-Hulk Fourth Wall Break

Watch : How Well Did She-Hulk Stars Know Their Marvel History?

Mark Ruffalo isn't Hulking out over this She-Hulk: Attorney at Law scene.

The actor, who stars as the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is happy that the new Disney+ series is finally addressing the fact that Edward Norton played the same role in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

"I think it's really funny," Ruffalo told Entertainment Weekly. "It's just the reality that we all are often dancing around, but it's true. I actually joked with Ed about this. I was like, 'It's like our generation's Hamlet. Everyone's going to get a shot at it.'"

"There'll probably be another couple before it's all over," he added. "People will be like, 'Remember when the Hulk used to look like Mark Ruffalo? Now it looks like Timothée Chalamet.'"

The fourth-wall break comes when She-Hulk Jen (Tatiana Maslany) initially turns down a client, Emil Blonsky a.k.a. the Abomination (Tim Roth) because he tried to kill her cousin Bruce in The Incredible Hulk. But when Bruce hears this, he encourages her to take the job, joking that "that fight was so many years ago, I'm a completely different person now— literally." Jen then laughs directly at the camera.