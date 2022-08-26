Betsey Johnson’s Birthday Collection Is a ‘90s Dream

Betsey Johnson celebrates her 80th birthday with a star-studded birthday bash and a '90s-inspired birthday collection.

By Carly Shihadeh Aug 26, 2022 7:22 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionE! Insider
Betsey Johnson Betsey Johnson // Max Bronner

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Betsey Johnson is celebrating her 80th birthday by giving us a gift. Her birthday collection is here, and it's a '90s dream. This collection features a re-release of some of Betsey Johnson's greatest hits, including her favorite prints, silhouettes, and kitsch styles. These iconic styles are back at the perfect time, as '90s style is a prominent trend this season.  

Betsey also celebrated her collection and birthday with a star-studded birthday bash. The event included Euphoria Actress Chloe Cherry, Actress Larsen Thompson, influencer Benny Drama, and a special performance from Rupaul's Drag Race Superstar Gottmik.

From tutus to corset tops to Betsey's iconic tattoo and rose patterns to styles that are here just in time for spooky season, scroll below to channel your inner '90s grunge-chic style.  

read
10 ‘90s-Inspired Loafers, Vintage Sneakers, and Platform Shoes You Need for Fall

80th Bash Tulle TuTu

It's not a Betsey Johnson birthday collection without a chic tutu. This one comes in three colors, including a hot pink if you want to make even more of a statement. 

$59
Betsey Johnson

Betsey's 80th Birthday Rose Linear Earrings Pink

These gorgeous rose earrings are great for treating yourself to something special, but they'd also make the prettiest gift for someone in your life.

$68
Betsey Johnson

Trending Stories

1

Shia LaBeouf Denies Claim Olivia Wilde Fired Him From New Film

2

Shia LaBeouf Addresses His "Failings" With FKA twigs

3

See Abby De La Rosa's Response to Nick Cannon Expecting Another Baby

Betsey's 80th Phone Bag Black/White

This bag is adorable. You'll get so many compliments on how unique it is, and it's a great conversation starter. 

$118
Betsey Johnson

Betsey's 80th Birthday XOX Heart Studs Red

Here's a great pair of studs that will make a statement. 

$58
Betsey Johnson

80th Bash Second Skin Legging Black/White

Get ready for spooky season with these spider-print leggings that also come in a rose pattern and Betsey's signature tattoo pattern.

$59
Betsey Johnson

Betsey's 80th Birthday Cupcake Bag Multi

You'll look as sweet as a cupcake with this adorable crossbody purse

$118
Betsey Johnson

80th Bash Corset Raglan Top Roses

Corset tops are trending, and we love this one from Betsey's birthday collection. 

$79
Betsey Johnson

Betsey's 80th Canvas Tote Rose Multi

We think this will be your next go-to, everyday tote. Plus, with the rose pattern, you'll get so many compliments. 

$88
Betsey Johnson

80th Birthday Blondie Rose Multi

Channel your inner grunge-chic with these trendy platform heels.

$89
Betsey Johnson

Betsey's 80th Cosmetic Bag Rose Multi

If you're in need of a new makeup bag, we suggest this one. Choose between the feminine rose pattern or spooky spider pattern. It's cute and functional. 

$38
Betsey Johnson

80th Bash Sweetheart Trapeze Dress Tattoo

We love this halter dress. Pair it with tights and a leather jacket this fall. 

$89
Betsey Johnson

Betsey's 80th Cheers Bag Multi

Everyday is your birthday with this bag of bubbly. Treat yourself to the cutest bag because we're always celebrating something.

$118
Betsey Johnson

Betsey's 80th Birthday Spider Tennis Necklace Crystal

This necklace is giving spooky season but make it glamorous. 

$48
Betsey Johnson

80th Bash Corset Raglan Top Tattoo

'Go full-on '90s grunge with this corset top that also comes in the spider and rose patterns.

$79
Betsey Johnson

Betsey's 80th Birthday Rose Frontal Necklace Pink

Here's the prettiest accessory to make a statement this fall.

$78
Betsey Johnson

Up next: Selena Gomez's Our Place Collection Has the Best Housewarming Gifts

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Shia LaBeouf Denies Claim Olivia Wilde Fired Him From New Film

2

Shia LaBeouf Addresses His "Failings" With FKA twigs

3

See Abby De La Rosa's Response to Nick Cannon Expecting Another Baby

4

Prince Harry Says He Wishes His Kids Could've Met Mom Princess Diana

5
Exclusive

Raquel Leviss Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz