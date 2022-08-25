See Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's Heated Argument in Never-Before-Seen Don't Worry Darling Clip

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's characters in Don't Worry Darling aren't treating people with kindness.
A newly released clip for the Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller features the married on-screen couple in the middle of a heated argument over a job offer.
"Not everyone gets this opportunity," a stern-faced appearing Harry scowls at his wife Alice, "and if you keep talking like this, you're going to put it all at risk."
Alice fires back, batting her eyes in disbelief, "You're worried about a demotion? That's what you're worried about?"
This isn't the first clip to have shocked fans. Other steamy movie trailers show Harry's character, Jack, have a passionate makeout session with Alice and also go down on her on top a kitchen table. In an interview with Variety, Olivia said she wanted to make sure a woman's pleasure remained visible in her movie.
"Female pleasure, the best versions of it that you see nowadays, are in queer films," Wilde told the publication. "Why are we more comfortable with female pleasure when it's two women on film? In hetero sex scenes in film, the focus on men as the recipients of pleasure is almost ubiquitous."
The Booksmart director told Variety that the film is all about her leading duo's "immediacy and extreme passion for one another."
"The impractical nature of their sex speaks to their ferocious desire for one another," Olivia said. "I think it's integral to the story itself and how the audience is meant to connect to them. My early conversations with the cast were all about how the audience has to buy into the fantasy."
Don't Worry Darling will be available Sept. 23 in theaters.