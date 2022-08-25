See Kylie Jenner’s Reaction When Asked About Baby Boy’s New Name

Watch : Kylie Jenner Reveals She Almost Had This "K" Name

This moniker is still a mystery—at least to most.

Colt Paulsen, who co-hosts E! News' Kards Katch Up, was on the case when it came to learning the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy. So, he went right to the source.

As seen in an Aug. 24 TikTok shared to Colt's account, Colt and Kylie where standing together at the Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics event when she whispered into his ear. Colt then looked at the camera and gave an excited-meets-shocked look. He wrote alongside the footage, "Kylie Jenner told me the name."

Although Colt may be in the know, he isn't revealing what Kylie told him. He captioned the post, "Lips are sealed with a K!"

Kylie and Travis, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, welcomed their baby boy on Feb. 2. Days later, Kylie announced that her son's name was Wolf Webster. However, that title didn't last for long.