Travis Barker Has a Doggone Amazing Tattoo Confession That Lives Up to His Name

Travis Barker has a paws-itively great new approach to his tattoos.

The Blink-182 musician shared in a recent tweet that he now feels differently when it comes to removing permanent ink. But his newfound perspective also means he has come up with a brilliant solution.

He tweeted, "Never removing a tattoo again just covering it with a Rottweiler." At this point, it's truly the only way we want to see tattoos covered up going forward. His last name is Barker, after all.

When he's not adding more tattoos to his ongoing body art, Travis has been touring the world with his pal Machine Gun Kelly.