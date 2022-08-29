Freeform's Docu-Series Keep This Between Us Explores Grooming In the U.S.

Watch : Keep This Between Us Exclusive Sneak Peek

In the upcoming Freeform docu-series Keep This Between Us, executive producer Cheryl Nichols takes a closer look at the prevalence of grooming across the U.S.

To better understand this issue, she revisits the relationship she had as a teenager with a former high school teacher, whose identity remains anonymous. "For years, I had convinced myself that I was making this choice to be with him," she says in an exclusive preview. "That I was the one that needed to accept the consequences."

However, Cheryl explains that as she has matured, she's come to the realization that she was likely groomed by her former teacher. "There's no doubt in my mind that he was in control of this," she said. "It took a couple of years, but I started really seeing that this thing might not have been OK."

The four-episode docuseries, which is produced by Vox Media Studios, will follow Cheryl as she "returns to her tiny, rural hometown, reconnecting with family and old classmates, asking tough questions and getting hard answers."