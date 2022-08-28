Live It Up by Looking Back at Jennifer Lopez's Sizzling VMAs Looks

Jennifer Lopez’s fashion is so good it often leaves jaws on the floor. In honor of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, let’s get loud and look back at her sizzling VMAs looks from over the years.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 28, 2022 3:00 PMTags
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: ALL the Details!

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards aren't just about the Moon Person trophies. There's also the out-of-this-world fashion.

From Lady Gaga's much talked-about meat dress to Lil' Kim's daring purple jumpsuit, celebrities aren't afraid to go bold. And one of the A-listers who continually leaves fans' jaws on the floor with her red carpets looks is Jennifer Lopez.

Who could forget the glamorous Versace gown she wore to the 2018 VMAs (when she won the Video Vanguard Award) or the Charbel Zoe stunner she sported at the 2014 award show?

So for the 2022 VMAs, hosted by Nicki MinajLL Cool J and Jack Harlow at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Aug. 28, all eyes will be on the lookout for the Hustlers star. But will fans see J.Lo at the award show?

While she did make a surprise appearance last year, the singer just had a pretty eventful week. Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Georgia on Aug. 20—their second time saying "I do" after exchanging vows in Las Vegas in July—and then the couple headed off to Italy for their honeymoon.

photos
Jennifer Lopez Through The Years

In any case, let's take a stroll around the block and look back at Lopez's sizzling VMAs looks from over the years. 

Noam Galai/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Unforgettable Fashion

Let me introduce you to J.Lo's 2021 VMAs look. The "On the Floor" artist slayed in this David Koma top and mini skirt with lacing cutouts and petals of plexiglass embroidery.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
A Winning Look

Lopez was ready to live it up at the 2018 VMAs. Before she accepted the Video Vanguard Award, the actress turned heads in a one-shoulder, silver Versace gown.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV
Going for the Gold

And later on, she took the stage to perform a medley of her hits in a sparkly gold ensemble.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Glamour Queen

Lopez's love don't cost a thing, but the metallic, cutout dress by Charbel Zoe that she wore to the 2014 VMAs was pure luxury.

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Velvet Vibes

For the 2009 VMAs, Lopez wore a Louis Vuitton velvet dress with animal print, peep-toe heels by Christian Louboutin.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sparkling in Silver

The "Jenny From the Block" star wore a dazzling silver mini dress with a matching headscarf and gray boots at the 2006 VMAs.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Hats Off to You, J.Lo!

Lopez turned up the heat in Miami with her 2004 VMAs look, which included a strapless dress, brown hat and tons of eye-catching accessories.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
Sizzling Suit

For the 2002 VMAs, Lopez wore a black blazer with a plunging neckline and ruffles over a skirt and strappy heels.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
Fierce Prints

This wasn't the only look she donned that evening. On the red carpet, Lopez wore a semi-sheer, leopard print ensemble along with over-the-knee boots and a wide brim hat.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Rocking the Stage

Lopez had fans ready to dance again during her 2001 VMAs performance and sported a white crop top, coordinating skirt, fedora and gold heels for the number.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Sporting Sean John

Remember Sean "Diddy" Combs' clothing line Sean John? Well back in 2000, when J.Lo was dating Diddy, she wore his clothes on the red carpet with pride.

Ke.Mazur/WireImage
Glittering in Gold

When it comes to stunning on the red carpet, the singer knows how to do it well. For the 1999 VMAs, she sported a gold halter top and black leather skirt with a thigh-high slit, accessorizing with a pair of boots.

Peter Brooker/Shutterstock
Feelin’ So Good

For her VMAs debut in 1998, Lopez rocked a cream suit over a matching bralette, finishing her look with a cowgirl hat.

