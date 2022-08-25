The A Christmas Story Sequel Finally Has a Release Date

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

You'll shoot your eye out at this news.

The A Christmas Story sequel has a release date of Nov. 17, according to HBO Max. The follow-up, called A Christmas Story Christmas will star Ralphie (Peter Billingsly) once again, who is "all grown up" and "must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it, this time as a dad," according to the streamer. The new film will take place in the 1970s, according to Variety, with adult Ralphie bringing his family to his childhood home for the holiday.

"With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first," the film's logline reads, "Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sows the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic."

Additionally, other members of the original cast will be reprising their roles, including Ian Petrella (who played Ralphie's kid brother Randy), RD Robb (Schwartz), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and Zack Ward (Scut Farkus—now listed in IMDb as Officer Scut Farkus). But only time will tell if Flick will be triple-dog-dared to lick the pole once again.