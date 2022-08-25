Olympian Allyson Felix Shares Must-Haves for Being an Unstoppable Mom Including a $5 Back-to-School Pick

We interviewed Allyson Felix because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Allyson is a paid spokesperson for Clorox and Athleta. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Of course, heading back to school can be super busy for the students, but the same can also be said for the parents. There is a lot of preparation, shopping, and occasional worrying that goes into a new school year. Olympian Allyson Felix's daughter Camryn is starting Pre-K this year and Allyson is doing her best to stay on top of things. She explained to E!, "There's so much time when they're at school where they're out of your care. I want to do everything I can to send her off and to make sure everything is taken care of at home too."

That's why Allyson relies on Clorox products, a brand that she has used for years, but has a much greater appreciation for as a parent. She shared, "None of us moms can afford to go down with a cold or flu and all of my cleaning habits have been amplified with my daughter going into pre-K this year. She's been to preschool already and I just feel like the kids always have something. So, I'm always thinking about what I can to do combat that."

Allyson elaborated, "It's about making sure we're disinfecting everything, all of the things, things I never thought about before." The athlete teamed up with Clorox for the brand's Unstoppable Moms campaign, encouraging parents to use Clorox products and resources to maintain a clean, safe environment and set an example for their kids.