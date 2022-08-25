TV Scoop Awards 2022

Jessica Simpson Proudly Poses in a Bikini While Saying Goodbye to "Sexy" Vacation With Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is sharing the last couple of photos from her trip to Cabo with husband Eric Johns. See how she how she styles her beach day look.

Jessica Simpson is waving goodbye to paradise. 

The 42-year-old singer debuted a LBS (little black swimsuit) moment on her Instagram as her trip to Cabo San Lucas with husband Eric Johnson comes to a close. Jessica posed for the pic on the beach in a Dolce & Gabbana cutout embellished one piece swimsuit.

Accessories were on the menu for her photo opp, choosing an oversized pair of black sunglasses, a watch, necklaces, and strappy black high heels to elevate her look. 

"The sun is settin' on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht," the fashion designer captioned the Aug. 24 post. "Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin' home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure."

She added, "Adios Cabo San Lucas."

And it seems as though pairing her swim attire with a plethora of accessories is Jessica's go-to hack for a fashionable beach day. 

In another snap shared on her Instagram, the "With You" singer—who shares kids Birdie Mae, 3, Ace Knute, 9, and Maxwell Drew, 10, with Eric—showed off the other ways she makes her look pop.

"Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini," she wrote, "It is the little things that make me happy."

 

