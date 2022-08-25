TV Scoop Awards 2022

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Dancing With the Stars Season 31: Charli D'Amelio Cast & Is Going Up Against a Family Member

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will put her dance skills to the test in Dancing With the Stars—but there's an interesting twist!

By Cydney Contreras Aug 25, 2022 6:31 PMTags
TVDancing With The StarsABCCelebritiesCharli D'Amelio
Watch: Charli & Heidi D'Amelio to Compete on DWTS Season 31

Fans are going to see if talent really runs in the D'Amelio family when season 31 of Dancing With the Stars premieres this fall.

A source tells E! News Charli D'Amelio is set to compete on the reality series this season—alongside her mom, Heidi D'Amelio

The TikTok star and her mom are just two of the many contestants who will appear in Dancing With the Stars' debut season on Disney+. In April, ABC announced the competition series will move to the streaming platform, a first in the TV world. 

While fans are hesitant about the show leaving network TV for streaming, longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba told E! News in June that she's excited to see how it all works out. "I think it's going to be a really good change," she said. "After 30 seasons, some shows don't make it that far. The fact that we're still evolving and trying new things, it says a lot about our brand."

photos
Dancing With the Stars: Live 2022 Tour

She continued, "People don't always like change, but I think they'll adapt."

Social Tourist

Speaking of change, season 31will also see an addition to the hosting team. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Alfonso Ribiero will join Tyra Banks as co-host. The star and his partner Witney Carson won season 19 in 2014, after which he appeared on the show as both a guest host and judge.

But fans need not worry about the beloved judges. Carrie, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all returning to the judging table when the show premieres Sept. 19 on ABC.

