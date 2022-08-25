Succession’s Brian Cox Says Playing Logan Roy Has Had One “Terrible” Downside

Turns out, playing an evil billionaire like Logan Roy has its downsides.
Succession star Brian Cox said that acting as the power-hungry patriarch of the fictional Roy family has had a "terrible effect" on him.
"I was not really a swearer until I played this role," Cox told Sky News Aug. 25. "And now I swear all the time. It's catching, it's infectious."
Cox's Logan Roy is fond of signature swears like "f--k off," particularly when aiming them at his children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Connor (Alan Ruck).
But, despite the unexpected side effect, Cox said he has a soft spot for Logan.
"Logan is quite a fascinating character because he's so mysterious, we don't really know how he thinks," he said in the same interview. "We know how he acts. We don't really know how he feels."
Season four of the HBO hit is currently in production. While his costar, Culkin, said on August 17 that the next season of the show "has gone in a way he didn't anticipate," Cox himself disagreed, revealing new plot details about the season (and throwing a signature Logan jab Culkin's way in the process).
"Kieran doesn't really anticipate anything, he's not an anticipator one way or the other, so for him to say [the show's] going in a way he didn't anticipate, is strange to say the least," he said. "We're still sorting out what we do with the children and [wondering] are they going to behave themselves and are they going to learn anything? We're trying to secure the firm. And that's really what we're continuing to do. I don't know about anticipating anything, in the way it's all gone. I think it's going according to plan."
Back in January, HBO said season four picks up right where season three leaves off: with the massive sale of the Roys' Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).
"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys," the network said, "as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed." HBO also promised a classic Succession "power struggle" as "the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."
All three seasons of Succession are now streaming on HBO Max.