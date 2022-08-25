How Andy Roddick Is Celebrating Serena Williams' "Historic" Final U.S. Open Before Retirement

Watch : Serena Williams Announces Retirement From Tennis

For Andy Roddick, there's only one person to watch at the 2022 U.S. Open: Serena Williams.

After Williams announced she's decided to "move in a different direction" from the sport she's dominated the past two decades, Roddick called her upcoming appearance in the tennis tournament, her last professional Grand Slam event before retiring, "a historic event."



"It's a hard thing to come up with superlatives to describe what she's accomplished, what she's meant to the game," he exclusively told E! News. "I've known Serena since we were 8 or 9 years old. I'm happy she announced early. It gives us the chance to celebrate with her. I also hope that's not too much of a distraction. I hope it ends the way she wants it to."



Reflecting on the storied careers of both Serena and her sister Venus Williams, Roddick noted, "it's been amazing to have had a front row seat to their process of hitting balls six and seven hours a day when they were to becoming pros to becoming icons of our sport."