Watch : Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 85

Nearly two weeks after the death of Denise Dowse, the Beverly Hills, 90210 family has lost another beloved member.

Joe E. Tata, who portrayed Peach Pit owner Nat on the TV series, has died, co-star Ian Ziering shared. Tata was 85.

"In the last few months we've lost Jessica Klein one of 90210's most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse [sic] who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I'm very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away," Ziering wrote on Instagram Aug. 25. "Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series."

Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210, went on to note that Tata was one of the happiest people he's ever worked with. "He was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness," Ziering added. "Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show."