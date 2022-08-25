How Kylie Jenner Used Makeup as a Powerful Tool to Help With Her Insecurities

Kylie Jenner wants you to know that her beauty brand is anything but skin deep.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder entered the beauty space in full force back in 2015 with the successful launch of her lip kits. Fast forward to now and she has since built an empire.
During an exclusive interview with E! News on Aug. 24, the reality TV star revealed that launching her own products was a total no brainer, given her deep love of makeup. In fact, Kylie explained that she looked at makeup as a positive outlet to feeling insecure about herself.
"I think it was the core of my obsession with makeup," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker the Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics Event for the launch of the Plumping Gloss. "That's what made me love makeup so much, the self-expression behind it and the creativity."
While Kylie credits beauty as a way to boost her confidence, she also believes that remaining true to yourself is a must in her career.
It's a piece of advice she offered to anyone wanting to start their own business, noting they should always be authentic and keep "doing what you really love."
The Hulu star couldn't be more spot on. Kylie's passion for beauty continues to shine through even when trolls try to put her down.
Just days before the release of the Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss—available in six shades—a TikToker negatively commented on her plump pout in a video she shared with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou on Aug. 21.
"The lips please," one user responded to the short clip, to which Kylie replied, "It's the filter but go off."
Over the years, Kylie has opened up about getting lip fillers and why she decided to dabble with the cosmetic treatment.
"I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time," she said during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion in 2015. "Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips and it just made me feel confident."
—Reporting by Francesca Amiker