How Kylie Jenner Used Makeup as a Powerful Tool to Help With Her Insecurities

Watch : Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Lip Critics on TikTok

Kylie Jenner wants you to know that her beauty brand is anything but skin deep.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder entered the beauty space in full force back in 2015 with the successful launch of her lip kits. Fast forward to now and she has since built an empire.

During an exclusive interview with E! News on Aug. 24, the reality TV star revealed that launching her own products was a total no brainer, given her deep love of makeup. In fact, Kylie explained that she looked at makeup as a positive outlet to feeling insecure about herself.

"I think it was the core of my obsession with makeup," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker the Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics Event for the launch of the Plumping Gloss. "That's what made me love makeup so much, the self-expression behind it and the creativity."

While Kylie credits beauty as a way to boost her confidence, she also believes that remaining true to yourself is a must in her career.